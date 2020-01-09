|
WALKER UNA Died peacefully on Christmas day at Alston View nursing home,
aged 83 years.
Beloved wife of Jim, loving mother of Leslie and Susan, dear mother in law of Cathy and Richard and a dear nana and great nana.
The committal will take place at Skipton Crematorium on
Tuesday 14th January at 10.00am, prior to a service of thanksgiving at Waddington Methodist Church
at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to the 'Alzheimer's Society'
All enquiries to
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
Chapel Hill, Longridge,
Tel 01772 782291
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Jan. 9, 2020