baines Valerie Joan (Val) On 25th June 2020 suddenly at
her home, Val aged 72 years
of Clitheroe.
The dearly loved wife of Michael (Mick), loving mum of Darren
and much loved grandma of
Lewis and Jake.
Loved and remembered by
all her family.
A private family funeral service will be held, for login details for the
live streaming of Val's funeral ceremony please visit champfunerals.com/obituaries where online donations can also be made in Val's memory to
Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to Champ Funeral Services Tel: 01254 390731
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 2, 2020