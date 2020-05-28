|
Fallon Valerie Mary On May 19th 2020.
Suddenly at the family home,
Valerie, aged 79 years.
Beloved wife of Mike, loving mum of Michelle and Mark,
mother-in-law of Lisa and Joe, much loved grandma of Sam, Lauren, Jack, Harry,
Joseph and Paddy.
Great grandma to Ella and James.
The funeral service and interment will take place at Whalley, Wiswell and Barrow Cemetery on
Friday 29th May 2020 at 2pm.
Friends who wish to pay their last respects are invited to line the road between Abbots Croft and the cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired for Parkinson's UK.
All enquiries c/o Dawn Winfield, Fred Hamer Funeral Service, James Street, Rawtenstall,
BB4 7NE. Telephone: 01706 217521.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on May 28, 2020