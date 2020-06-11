|
|
|
Brooks Vena It is with great sadness that
we, her family, announce the
passing away of Vena on
Tuesday 2nd June 2020 at Clitheroe Community Hospital, aged 85.
Dear wife of 50 years to the late Henry. Loving mum to Joan, Ruth, Lena and Alan. Loving mother in law to Billy and Carol. A cherished grandma to Lee, Wayne, Dean, Charlene, Sharon, Nicola and Emma. Great grandma to Oliver, Zac, Isla, Jake, Rennae. Loving sister of Kathleen and dearest auntie. Dear friend to many.
She will be sadly missed by all.
Due to the unprecedented situation at the moment,
a small service will be held with immediate family only on
Thursday 11th June 2020 at 2.20pm at Accrington Crematorium.
Donations in lieu of flowers to Cancer Research UK
c/o Clitheroe Funeral Service
10/12 Whalley Road
Clitheroe
BB7 1AW
01200 443045
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on June 11, 2020