Brooks Vena Joan,Ruth, Lena, Alan and families would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for many kind expressions of sympathy and cards of condolence received during their sad loss.
Thanking also Rev. Catherine Hale for her kind words.
Dr Fairwood and the District Nurses at Castle Medical Group, the doctors and staff of Ribblesdale Ward and all the the other carers who looked after Vena during her last weeks.
They would also like to express their appreciation to all those who have given donations in memory of Vena to Cancer Research UK
and to the staff and
Clitheroe Funeral Service.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 2, 2020