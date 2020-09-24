Home

(Tomlinson) Peacefully at home on September 17th 2020, Vera, aged 92 years.
Beloved wife of the late Stanley.
A devoted and wonderful mum
to Jean and Susan, dear mother
in law to Malcolm and Trevor.
An amazing and special granny to
Natalie, Siggi, Suzy, Owen, Joanne,
Tony, Tam and Rae, Becky, Lance,
Richard and Matthew.
Due to current circumstances,
a private service and cremation
to be held at Accrington
Crematorium on Monday
28th September at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only, donations
to East Lancs Hospice.
C/o Clitheroe Funeral Service
10/12 Whalley Road
Clitheroe
BB7 1AW
01200 443045
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Sept. 24, 2020
