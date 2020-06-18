|
Gavin Vivienne After a short battle with cancer, Vivienne passed away peacefully on the 13th of June 2020 at Blackpool's Trinity Hospice,
aged 76.
Much loved Mum of Hayley.
Mother in law to Stuart.
Cherished Grandma to
Blake and Louise.
A dear sister to Bill.
She will be sadly missed by all.
Due to the unprecedented situation at the moment a small family funeral will take place on Thursday 25th June 2020 at Pleasington Crematorium
at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only.
Any enquiries
Rosie-Ann Priestner
Clitheroe Funeral Service
10/12 Whalley Road,
Clitheroe BB7 1AW
01200 443045
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on June 18, 2020