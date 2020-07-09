|
|
|
RIMMER WILLIAM
'BILL' Of Sabden.
Died peacefully on
Thursday 2nd July,
aged 83 years.
Dearly loved husband of Merle,
loving father of Cathy and Graham,
much loved father in law
of Peter and Lorraine,
loving grandad of
Ross, Vickie and Chloe,
great grandad of
Halle, Eliza, Ralph, Hugo and Ronnie
and dear brother of
Sylvia and the late John.
The funeral service and interment
will take place at
Sabden Parish Church of
St. Nicholas on Thursday
16th July at 12.00noon.
Anyone wishing to pay their respects, please adhere to current social distancing regulations.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired to
'Cancer Research U.K' or
' St. Nicholas Church Sabden PCC'
All enquiries to
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
Chapel Hill, Longridge.
Tel 01772 782291.
