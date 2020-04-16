Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Winifred Gregory
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Winifred Gregory

Notice Condolences

Winifred Gregory Notice
GREGORY (née Case)
Winifred Mary Passed away peacefully in Wythenshawe Hospital on the
10th of April 2020,
aged 79 years.
Win was the beloved Wife of Douglas, much loved Mother of Philip and Louise, Mother-in-law of Tom and Liz, treasured Grandma of Lucy, Katy, Sammy,
Max and Kate.

A celebration of her life
will be held at a later date.
If desired, donations in memory of Winifred may be given to the Manchester Foundation Trust Charity supporting Wythenshawe
Hospital (www.mftcharity.org.uk).
All inquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -