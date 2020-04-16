|
GREGORY (née Case)
Winifred Mary Passed away peacefully in Wythenshawe Hospital on the
10th of April 2020,
aged 79 years.
Win was the beloved Wife of Douglas, much loved Mother of Philip and Louise, Mother-in-law of Tom and Liz, treasured Grandma of Lucy, Katy, Sammy,
Max and Kate.
A celebration of her life
will be held at a later date.
If desired, donations in memory of Winifred may be given to the Manchester Foundation Trust Charity supporting Wythenshawe
Hospital (www.mftcharity.org.uk).
All inquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Apr. 16, 2020