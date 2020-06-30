Aarron Micheal Cozad, 25, passed away peacefully at home Monday, June 29, 2020 while under the care of hospice.

Aarron was born on December 14, 1994 to Timothy Leroy and Teresa (Penrod) Cozad. He was born in Peoria, Illinois. Aarron loved his family and friends and he loved spending time with them. He enjoyed playing his PS4, especially the racing games he played with his friends. Aarron was preceded in death by his dad, Timothy Cozad, his grandfather, Roy Cozad and grandmothers, Sharleen Penrod and Fern Cozad.

Aarron is survived by his mother, Teresa Cozad, sister, Erica Penrod, grandfather, Arthur Penrod; niece, Trinity Gatson, two nephews, Julio Velazquez-Penrod and Jayden Gatson and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



