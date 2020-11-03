"Peace I leave with you, my peace I given unto you" (John 14:27).



"Let not your heart be troubled" (John 14:1).



Addie Mae (Doll) Brown, 84, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020.



Addie (Doll) was a devoted mother, one who always put the interest of her family first and saw to it that her children were given the best she could provide in loving care, spiritual nourishment and material comfort.



Addie was born in Riceboro, Georgia on September 26, 1936. She was reared by her loving grandmother Agnes Alvin Brown. She was genuinely loved by her parents: Katie Brown Hargrove (Buster) and Jacob Stewart, Sr. (Marolyn Stewart). All of whom preceded her in death.



Addie received her early education in the public schools of Liberty County, Georgia. She gave her life to Christ at an early age and was baptized at First African Missionary Baptist Church in Riceboro, Georgia, under the leadership of Reverend Garfield Jackson. In her youth, she served as an usher. She also taught Sunday School at the church's Praise House on Sunday mornings. Presently, Addie is a member of Emanuel Church of God under the leadership of Elder Gabriel Hall of Jacksonville, Florida. She attended Sunday School faithfully and was a proud member of the Mother's Board.



Addie's proudest moments were being the mother of her seven children. All of whom were boys. Two of her sons, Nathaniel Brown and Carl Brown, and one grandson, Craig Brown, Jr., preceded her in death. Also, one granddaughter and one great-grandson preceded her in death. She leaves five sons and two daughters-in-law to cherish her treasured memories: Leroy



"Charlie Lee" Brown, Henry L Brown (Jerolene), Craig Brown (Laura), Derrell Brown, and Terry Oliver.



Nothing can be more exciting than the memorable moments of the years spent growing up with siblings. These can be the most valued times. Three brothers and two sisters preceded her in death: Robert Temple, Sammie L. Hargrove, Buster Hargrove, Jr., Leslie M. Owens (Jack) and Catherine Stewart. One brother-in-law also preceded her in death: Ira Robert Roundtree. Addie leaves her most beloved memories of her life to her brothers: Elder Willie James Stewart and Jacob Stewart, Jr.; sisters, Ms. Geneva Cunningham, Dr. Dorothy Roundtree, and Dr. Matilda Riles; brother-in-law, Col. Warren Riles (ret.); and, sisters-in-law, Alice Temple, Doris Hargrove, Anna Belle Stewart and Evangelist Mary Stewart.



Addie holds a special place in the hearts of her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, church family, and friends.



Visitation: 1:00pm – 5:00pm, Friday, November 6, 2020 at the funeral home



Funeral Services: 12:00noon, Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Dorchester Funeral Home, 7842 E. Oglethorpe Hwy, Midway, Georgia 31320.



Interment: First African Baptist Church Cemetery



Dorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.

