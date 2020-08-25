Or Copy this URL to Share

Al Hardy, Jr, age 27 departed his life on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Liberty Regional Medical Center. He was born December 19, 1992 to Al Hardy and Ramona President-Hardy in Ft. Carson, Colorado. Al attended public schools in Liberty County, GA and graduated from Bradwell Institute High School in 2012.



He is survived by his loving parents, MSG Al Hardy and Ramona President-Hardy; brother, Jacoby Hardy; sister, Alesha Hardy



Funeral Services: 2:00pm, Friday, August 28, 2020 at Mt Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1370 Shaw Road, Hinesville, Georgia 31313.



Interment: Anderson Cemetery



Dorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.

