Al Hardy Jr.
1992 - 2020
Al Hardy, Jr, age 27 departed his life on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Liberty Regional Medical Center. He was born December 19, 1992 to Al Hardy and Ramona President-Hardy in Ft. Carson, Colorado. Al attended public schools in Liberty County, GA and graduated from Bradwell Institute High School in 2012.

He is survived by his loving parents, MSG Al Hardy and Ramona President-Hardy; brother, Jacoby Hardy; sister, Alesha Hardy

Funeral Services: 2:00pm, Friday, August 28, 2020 at Mt Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1370 Shaw Road, Hinesville, Georgia 31313.

Interment: Anderson Cemetery

Dorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.

Published in Coastal Courier from Aug. 25 to Sep. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dorchester Funeral Home
7842 E Oglethorpe Highway
Midway, GA 31320
(912) 884-2431
