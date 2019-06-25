Alan McGrath, 78, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, at home after a brief illness.
A native of Athens, Ohio, Mr. McGrath was a resident of coastal Georgia most of his life and a member of Gum Branch Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the United States Army and was retired from Interstate Paper. He was an avid fisherman and hunter.
He was preceded in death by two children, Alan L. McGrath, Jr. and Baby Boy McGrath, and his favorite dog, Whitney.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Willene Todd McGrath; son, Lyle McGrath, and daughter Allison M. Judge (Chris); two granddaughters, Hannah and Macy McGrath; sister, Toni Hartman (Nile); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., Friday, June 28, 2019, at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel. Funeral Services will begin at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Gum Branch Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gum Branch Baptist Church, 8590 GA Hwy 196, Hinesville, GA 31313.
Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.carteroglethorpe.com.
Published in Coastal Courier from June 25 to July 2, 2019