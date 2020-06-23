To everything there is a season and a time to every purpose under the heaven: a time to be born and a
time to die, a time to plant and a time to pluck up that which is planted. Ecclesiastes 3:1-2
A Time To Be Born
Reverend Albert Wilbur Roberts, Sr., was born April 5, 1932 to the late Charlie Barrett Roberts and the late
Helen "Arie Bell" Roberts, in Tampa, Florida.
A Time To Live
Albert grew up in Riceboro, Georgia. He received his formal education in the public schools of Liberty
County, Georgia. As a young man, in 1953, Albert relocated his family to Florida to pursue a career as an
automotive mechanic and later as a transfer truck driver. Albert would later continue his education in 1978,
at Florida Memorial College's seminary program. Albert became an ordained and licensed Baptist minister
in 1980. Albert served as the associate pastor at Greater New Macedonia Baptist Church of Miami, Florida
from 1980 – 2010.
A Time To Love
At the age of 19, in 1951, Albert was united in holy matrimony to his child-hood sweetheart, Bessie Elizabeth
Winn, of Riceboro, Georgia. Bessie and Albert's love endured on earth for 56 years and continues in
heaven for eternity.
A Time To Die
On Thursday, June 18, 2020 the Master whispered to Reverend Albert Wilbur Roberts, Sr. and said, "come
home." The angel of eternal rest came to give Albert rest for a job well done on earth.
A Time To Mourn
Albert was preceded in death by his wife, Bessie Roberts; parents, Charlie and Helen Roberts; sister,
Charlie Mae Brumfield; brothers, Willie "Bill" Williams; Leo "LJ" Roberts; Charles "Sonny" Stephens;
grandsons Tyrone Roberts, and Christopher Roberts.
Albert is survived by: two sons, Dr. Henry Winn Roberts (Lisa); and Albert Wilbur Roberts, Jr.; three
daughters, Albertha Roberts-Bell; Deborah Roberts-Simmons; and Lula Roberts; three grandsons, Albert
W. Roberts III; Nicholas C. Roberts; and Henry W. Roberts Jr.; nine granddaughters, Pamela Scott, Toni
Wright, Octavia Hudson; Renea "Zariah" Hebbron-Totaro, Mary Roberts; Cheryl Bartley, Michele Simmons;
Bria Roberts, and Amari Roberts; and a host of great-grand children, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Visitation:
6:00pm - 7:00pm, Friday, June 26, 2020
Dorchester Funeral Home
7842 E. Oglethorpe Hwy
Midway, Georgia 31320
Graveside services
2:00pm, Saturday, June 27, 2020
First Anderson Grove Cemetery
239 Retreat Road
Riceboro, Georgia 31323
Dorchester Funeral Home
(912)884-2431
Published in Coastal Courier from Jun. 23 to Jun. 30, 2020.