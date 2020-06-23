To everything there is a season and a time to every purpose under the heaven: a time to be born and a

time to die, a time to plant and a time to pluck up that which is planted. Ecclesiastes 3:1-2

A Time To Be Born

Reverend Albert Wilbur Roberts, Sr., was born April 5, 1932 to the late Charlie Barrett Roberts and the late

Helen "Arie Bell" Roberts, in Tampa, Florida.

A Time To Live

Albert grew up in Riceboro, Georgia. He received his formal education in the public schools of Liberty

County, Georgia. As a young man, in 1953, Albert relocated his family to Florida to pursue a career as an

automotive mechanic and later as a transfer truck driver. Albert would later continue his education in 1978,

at Florida Memorial College's seminary program. Albert became an ordained and licensed Baptist minister

in 1980. Albert served as the associate pastor at Greater New Macedonia Baptist Church of Miami, Florida

from 1980 – 2010.

A Time To Love

At the age of 19, in 1951, Albert was united in holy matrimony to his child-hood sweetheart, Bessie Elizabeth

Winn, of Riceboro, Georgia. Bessie and Albert's love endured on earth for 56 years and continues in

heaven for eternity.

A Time To Die

On Thursday, June 18, 2020 the Master whispered to Reverend Albert Wilbur Roberts, Sr. and said, "come

home." The angel of eternal rest came to give Albert rest for a job well done on earth.

A Time To Mourn

Albert was preceded in death by his wife, Bessie Roberts; parents, Charlie and Helen Roberts; sister,

Charlie Mae Brumfield; brothers, Willie "Bill" Williams; Leo "LJ" Roberts; Charles "Sonny" Stephens;

grandsons Tyrone Roberts, and Christopher Roberts.

Albert is survived by: two sons, Dr. Henry Winn Roberts (Lisa); and Albert Wilbur Roberts, Jr.; three

daughters, Albertha Roberts-Bell; Deborah Roberts-Simmons; and Lula Roberts; three grandsons, Albert

W. Roberts III; Nicholas C. Roberts; and Henry W. Roberts Jr.; nine granddaughters, Pamela Scott, Toni

Wright, Octavia Hudson; Renea "Zariah" Hebbron-Totaro, Mary Roberts; Cheryl Bartley, Michele Simmons;

Bria Roberts, and Amari Roberts; and a host of great-grand children, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Visitation:

6:00pm - 7:00pm, Friday, June 26, 2020

Dorchester Funeral Home

7842 E. Oglethorpe Hwy

Midway, Georgia 31320



Graveside services

2:00pm, Saturday, June 27, 2020

First Anderson Grove Cemetery

239 Retreat Road

Riceboro, Georgia 31323



Dorchester Funeral Home

(912)884-2431

