Alice Ann Kriklewicz, better known as Dr. Alicia Kirk, 85, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah.

Born May 20, 1934, to the late James Eugene Ledbetter and Alice Winona Ford in Bono, Arkansas, during the time of the depression, she started her life with humble beginnings as the daughter of sharecroppers. Her family's hard times were always a part of her, and she was always able to sympathize with people that had fallen on hard times and was willing to help.

After the death of her husband, Ernest Kriklewicz, Dr. Kirk, wanting to be close to her family, settled in Hinesville where her son was finishing his Army career at Fort Stewart. She immediately founded the Kirk Healing Center where through her unstoppable determination was able to help countless homeless people and give second chances to people in their time of need. She gave of herself and her fortune to accomplish the mission of the Kirk Healing Center.

She is survived by her daughter, Alice Donese Mercaldo of Jefferson, son,Matthew McDermitt of Hinesville, and son and daughter-in-law, Marshall Pamela McDermitt of Savannah; brother, William Eugene Ledbetter, and sister, Vera May Ledbetter, both of Flint, MI; grandchildren, Aaron and Stephen Mercaldo of Atlanta, Faith Dibble of Belmont, NC, Hunter McDermitt of Tucson, AZ, Ceilidh

McDermitt of Richmond Hill, and Ashley Luo of Savannah; and six greatgrandchildren and one nephew.

A memorial service honoring Dr. Kirk's life will be held at a later date and will be announced.

