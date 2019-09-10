Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice (Hines) Houston. View Sign Service Information Dorchester Funeral Home 7842 E Oglethorpe Highway Midway , GA 31320 (912)-884-2431 Service 11:00 AM Kingdom Church of Christ 122 Retreat Road Riceboro , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mother Alice Hines Houston (82) was born June 23, 1937 in Riceboro, Georgia, to Deacon Walter Hines Sr. and Marie Hines.

Mother Alice was educated in the public schools of Liberty County School System. She was a homemaker, excellent cook and she took great pride in taking care of her family.

At an early age, she accepted Christ and for many years she was a member of Long Reach New Church of Christ in Riceboro, Georgia. She later moved her membership where she served faithfully to assist her husband in the ministry at The Way of Holiness Church in Riceboro, Georgia.

He was joined in holy matrimony to Bishop Isaiah "Bubba" Houston, Jr. on April 23, 1955. To this union ten children were born and one son Joe Louis Houston Sr. preceded her in death.

The joy of her life was her loving and devoted husband of 64 years, Bishop Isaiah Houston, Jr. Her children: Lawrence Hines and Margie Roberts of Hinesville, GA; Eva Edwards of Allenhurst, GA; Blake Houston of Pine View, Arkansas; Elder Charlie (Joann) Houston, Ridgeland, S.C.; Donell Huston, Augusta, GA; Sylvania Houston, Ellabell, GA, Carroll Houston and Elder Tommie Houston of Riceboro, GA; Samuel Houston, Savannah, GA and step daughter: Debra Pickett of Jesup, GA; Daughter in law: Juanita Houston Murray (Albert) Bluffton, S.C.; one Brother: Earl Hines of Brooklyn, N.Y., three Sisters: Ollie Mae Smith, Savannah, GA, Sherry Baker, Allenhurst, GA and Prophetess Lorene (George) Bacon of Riceboro, GA; Brothers in Laws and Sister in Laws: Evangelist Alfredia Williams of Ludowici, GA, Prophetess Juanita Bryant of Riceboro, GA and Jean Martin Hines of Madison, GA. Five brothers in laws: George Stevens of Savannah, GA, Elder Abel Huston of Riceboro, GA, Elder Rufus (Katie) Huston, Deacon Jimmie (Susie) Huston and Deacon William (Mary) Huston all of New York; 34 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren, a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, church members other relatives and friends.

The final call home came on Sunday, September 8, 2019.

Services will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Kingdom Church of Christ (Formerly known as Jr. Church of Christ), 122 Retreat Road, Riceboro, Georgia 31323



