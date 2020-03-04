With heavy hearts, we regret to announce the passing of our beloved mother, daughter, sister and loving friend to so many. Alicia S. Roberts, age 36 passed away in her sleep peacefully at her home in Hinesville, GA on Sunday morning, February 23, 2020.
Alicia was a self-employed gifted hairstylist and braider. She was a beautiful high spirited and loving person in her community. Alicia was a very passionate advocate and champion for women heart health. She worked tirelessly to spread awareness and shine a light on the importance of living a heart healthy lifestyle. She made a positive impact wherever she went. Alicia and her cardiac nurse, Sandy Wells, worked so hard to spread the word about heart disease.
Her life and memory will forever be cherished by her family and friends, two loving daughters, Enyce A. Roberts and Amiyah M. Byrd; mother, Angela Roberts; father, David (Virginia) Harris; grandmother, Eva Mae Roberts; siblings, Roneisha & Ron Carter, and Davicia Harris; devoted godparents, Gary & Anita Williams; two special aunts, Lillie B. Roberts, Jacqueline Roberts; three godsisters; one godbrother; a host of uncles, cousins, loyal & dedicated friends with whom she shared very special moments.
In honor of Alicia's passion for "Healthy Women Heart" we are asking everyone to wear "Red" at the funeral.
Wake: 6:00pm – 7:30pm, Friday, March 6, 2020 at First Zion Missionary Baptist Church.
Funeral Services: 1:00pm, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at First Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1642 Barrington Ferry Road, Riceboro, GA 31323.
Interment: First Zion Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery
Dorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.
Published in Coastal Courier from Mar. 4 to Mar. 11, 2020