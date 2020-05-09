Andrew Lee Jackson
1948 - 2020
Brother Andrew Lee Jackson was born March 15, 1948 in Vicksburg, Mississippi to the late Alonzo Smith and Mrs. Marie Jackson. Andrew joined the Military and he retired after 26 years as a 1st SGT after an illustrious and decorated career. He also held a list of Degrees in Engineering and an Associate Degree of Science.

Andrew is preceded in death by his Lovely Wife Mrs. Sandra Jackson.
Andrew is survived by his children; Carlos Jackson of Chicago, Andrew Jackson Jr. ( Toni ) of Atlanta, Chontell Cue, Shantell Bryant, Willie Watson ( LaBria) all of Jacksonville and Carl Stokes of Hinesville. Andrew leaves to cherish in his memory siblings; Mrs. Willie Mae Davis, Mrs. Annie Mae Richardson, Mrs Rosie Griffin, Mrs. Clarita Butler, Mrs. Martha Lee Singleton, Mr. Larry Jackson and the late Mr. Willie B. Jackson. Andrew had 16 Grandkids and 5 Great Grands and a host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, other relatives and friends.

"In lieu of flowers please donate to the Cancer Society"

Visitation: 2:00pm – 4:00pm, Friday, May 15, 2020 at the funeral home

Dorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.



Published in Coastal Courier from May 9 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Visitation
2:00 - 4:00 PM
Dorchester Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Dorchester Funeral Home
7842 E Oglethorpe Highway
Midway, GA 31320
(912) 884-2431
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

