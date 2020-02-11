Angela Clark Dixon (Angie), 54, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, February 10, 2020 surrounded by her family. She waged a fierce battle against breast cancer for almost six years and fought hard to the very end.
She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Ralph H. Dixon, Jr. of Hinesville; parents Dan and Lynette Clark of Riceboro; father-in-law Ralph H. Dixon, Sr., of Hinesville; sons Justin (Hershey) Harriman, Riceboro; Geoffrey (Ashley) Harriman, Ludowici; Joey (Whitnie) Dixon, Kennesaw, GA; daughter Jennie (Jason) Samuels, Sioux Falls, SD; sister Leslie (Gary) Cheek, Nashville, TN; sisters-in-law Debra Flory and Linda Thompson, both of Hinesville and Sandra Spikes of Saint Simon's Island. She was Gigi to seven grandchildren who had her heart, as well as a large extended family and close friends. She was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Jacqueline Dixon; maternal grandparents Quinton (Neal) Wells of Hinesville; paternal grandparents Willard (Maurine) Clark of Miamisburg, OH.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 12:00pm at Hinesville First Baptist Church. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 5:00pm-8:00pm at Hinesville First Baptist Church.
Angie was born in Dayton, Ohio on October 27, 1965. She was a 1984 graduate of Bradwell Institute and worked for the State of Georgia for 30 years before retiring in 2015 from the Hinesville Probation Office. Those who worked with Angie will attest to the fact that her job title did not come close to describing what she did at the office. She WAS the Hinesville Probation Office for local law enforcement as well as those in the Atlantic Judicial Circuit. Her co-workers referred to her as "The Chief of the Chief" and she was often the first person contacted if there was anything needed.
Angie was always the life of the party and her close friends said she had a way of making you do things a certain way and think it was your idea. Her happiest times were those spent with her grandchildren. She was an avid golfer and was the president of the Cherokee Rose Ladies Golf Association for many years. Her latest passion was fishing. She and Ralph took many fishing trips in the past few years and she loved having her picture taken with her latest catch.
Pallbearers will be Dennis Poulsen, Tracey Howard, John Smiley, Darrell Balance, Jason Tuten, and Jeff Boyd. Honorary pallbearers include current and former members of Cherokee Ladies Golf Association.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Hinesville First Baptist Church Building Fund and/or GHC Hospice, formerly known as Georgia Hospice Care.
Published in Coastal Courier from Feb. 11 to Feb. 18, 2020