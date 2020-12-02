Anna Lou Hustak, 88, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Azalealand Nursing Home in Savannah. She was born in Schofield Barracks, HI and lived the past 54 years in Hinesville. She was a faithful member of the Catholic Church.
Anna was truly blessed with many talents, including cooking, sewing, cross stitching, crocheting, and knitting. She was an avid volunteer, stating "My strength comes from God and from the many people who have been friends through the spirit of volunteering."
She was preceded in death by her husband, Nicholas Hustak; and son-in-law, Dave Bossie.
She is survived by her children, Cathy Cone (Tony) of Pembroke, GA, Pam Bossie of Hollis, ME, and Nick Hustak (Anne Marie) of Cumming, GA; grandchildren, Heather Mitchell (Frank), and Kenzie Hustak; and great-grandchildren, Graves and Mallory Mitchell.
Services for Anna will be private.
In lieu of flowers, Anna's family requests remembrances be made to your favorite charity
