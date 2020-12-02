1/1
Anna Lou Hastak
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna Lou Hustak, 88, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Azalealand Nursing Home in Savannah. She was born in Schofield Barracks, HI and lived the past 54 years in Hinesville. She was a faithful member of the Catholic Church.

Anna was truly blessed with many talents, including cooking, sewing, cross stitching, crocheting, and knitting. She was an avid volunteer, stating "My strength comes from God and from the many people who have been friends through the spirit of volunteering."

She was preceded in death by her husband, Nicholas Hustak; and son-in-law, Dave Bossie.

She is survived by her children, Cathy Cone (Tony) of Pembroke, GA, Pam Bossie of Hollis, ME, and Nick Hustak (Anne Marie) of Cumming, GA; grandchildren, Heather Mitchell (Frank), and Kenzie Hustak; and great-grandchildren, Graves and Mallory Mitchell.

Services for Anna will be private.

In lieu of flowers, Anna's family requests remembrances be made to your favorite charity.

Arrangements are provided by Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel. To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit www.carteroglethorpe.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coastal Courier from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carter Funeral Home - HINESVILLE
308 WEST OGLETHORPE BLVD
Hinesville, GA 31313
(912) 368-3780
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved