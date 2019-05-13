Anthony Lydell Daniels Sr. was born in Atlanta, Georgia on January 3, 1964 to Margaret Christine Daniels. Anthony, more affectionately known as "Tony," grew up in Savannah, Georgia. He attended school in the Chatham County public school system, and he later obtained a trade in the boating industry until his health declined in 2009. As a child, he attended First African Baptist Church with his grandmother.
Tony enjoyed spending time with his family, listening to music, entertaining his friends, and watching sports. He was known as a witty, but loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Anyone who knew Tony, knew he was a die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers fan and always the life of the party.
Tony met and later married the love of his life, Patricia Wilds, on July 31, 1994.
He is proceeded in death by his mother, Margaret Daniels and grandparents, Perry and Daisy Mae Daniels. He leaves to mourn his cherished memory a devoted wife, Patricia; three sons, Jaudon David Johnson (Evelena), Anthony Lydell Daniels II, and Antwan Lamonte' Daniels (Michaella); one daughter, Dominique Monae' Daniels; three grandsons, Ethan Jaudon Johnson, Antwan Lamonte' Daniels II, and Antwan Lamonte' Daniels III (Tre); two granddaughters, Krista Kelena Johnson and K'Mari Ajhane' Daniels; mother-in-law, Joyce V. Wilds; sisters-in-laws, Sharon L. Alvin (Ambrose), Karen W. Henderson (Oscar), Glenda W. Roberts (Ulysses); brother-in-law, Cleveland R. Wilds II; first cousins, James Brown (Ann), Connie Powells, Barbara Mobley, and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral Services: 11 a.m., Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Frank V. Givens Memorial Chapel, 7842 E. Oglethorpe Highway, Midway, Georgia 31320
Dorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements
