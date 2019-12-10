Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony Newell Scott. View Sign Service Information Royal Funeral Home 247 West Pine Street Jesup , GA 31545 (912)-427-4254 Lying in State 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Royal Funeral Home 247 West Pine Street Jesup , GA 31545 View Map Service 1:00 PM Royal Funeral Home 247 West Pine Street Jesup , GA 31545 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Anthony Newell Scott, 61, of Ludowici, Ga. passed away on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at his residence. He was born on Aug. 5, 1958 to the late Newell Spencer Scott and his mother, Rose Ann King-Scott Hinesville, Ga. He was educated in the public school system of Long Island, N.Y. and graduated from Hempstead High School and afterwards attended North Carolina Central College in Durham, N.C. Anthony was employed with Republic Waste Management for many years as a truck driver. His hobbies included drawing, something that he was proficient in, fishing and spending time with his family and friends. Anthony was a friendly and fun loving person that will be missed dearly by his family and everyone that was acquainted with him.



Those left to cherish his memories: his loving wife of (27) years, Lizzie Mae Jackson-Scott, Ludowici,Ga.; his loving mother, Rosa Mae Scott, Ludowici, Ga.; four daughters, Aundrea (Dwanye) Cooper, Brooklyn, N.Y., Angela (Ricky) Grant, Ludowici, Ga., Anita Jackson, Ludowici, Ga and Patricia Ann (Ronald) Miles, Brunswick, Ga.; a godson that he raised as a son, Ervin Jackson, Ludowici, Ga.; a god daughter, LaVida Vail, Ludowici, Ga.; (20) grandchildren; (8) great grandchidren; three brothers, Travis (Doris) Scott, Manor, Texas, Chamar Scott, Atlanta, Ga., JoVan Scott, Sacramento, Calif., one sister, Charlene (Kevin) Burns, Savannah, Ga., his in-laws, Alice Harden and Charlie Jackson and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



There will not be a wake/visiation. Remains will lie in state from 12 noon until the time of service on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.



A chapel service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at Royal Funeral Home, 247 W. Pine St., Jesup, Ga. 31545 @ 1:00 p.m. followed by cremation.



Final arrangements entrusted to Royal Funeral Home, Inc., Jesup, Ga.

Anthony Newell Scott, 61, of Ludowici, Ga. passed away on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at his residence. He was born on Aug. 5, 1958 to the late Newell Spencer Scott and his mother, Rose Ann King-Scott Hinesville, Ga. He was educated in the public school system of Long Island, N.Y. and graduated from Hempstead High School and afterwards attended North Carolina Central College in Durham, N.C. Anthony was employed with Republic Waste Management for many years as a truck driver. His hobbies included drawing, something that he was proficient in, fishing and spending time with his family and friends. Anthony was a friendly and fun loving person that will be missed dearly by his family and everyone that was acquainted with him.Those left to cherish his memories: his loving wife of (27) years, Lizzie Mae Jackson-Scott, Ludowici,Ga.; his loving mother, Rosa Mae Scott, Ludowici, Ga.; four daughters, Aundrea (Dwanye) Cooper, Brooklyn, N.Y., Angela (Ricky) Grant, Ludowici, Ga., Anita Jackson, Ludowici, Ga and Patricia Ann (Ronald) Miles, Brunswick, Ga.; a godson that he raised as a son, Ervin Jackson, Ludowici, Ga.; a god daughter, LaVida Vail, Ludowici, Ga.; (20) grandchildren; (8) great grandchidren; three brothers, Travis (Doris) Scott, Manor, Texas, Chamar Scott, Atlanta, Ga., JoVan Scott, Sacramento, Calif., one sister, Charlene (Kevin) Burns, Savannah, Ga., his in-laws, Alice Harden and Charlie Jackson and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.There will not be a wake/visiation. Remains will lie in state from 12 noon until the time of service on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.A chapel service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at Royal Funeral Home, 247 W. Pine St., Jesup, Ga. 31545 @ 1:00 p.m. followed by cremation.Final arrangements entrusted to Royal Funeral Home, Inc., Jesup, Ga. Published in Coastal Courier from Dec. 10 to Dec. 17, 2019

