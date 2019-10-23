Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sgt. Anthony Ravon Hardy. View Sign Service Information Howard &Jones Funeral Home 777 S 1St St Jesup , GA 31545 (912)-427-3721 Send Flowers Obituary

Sgt. Anthony Ravon Hardy, 22, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at home. He was "the rock" for his family and friends at all times. His contagious smile and loving spirit will never be forgotten and will be sorely missed.

Anthony was born on Dec. 4, 1996 in Springfield, Mass. He spent his early years there and graduated from Putnam Vocational Technical High School in 2015. After joining the United States Army, Anthony was stationed at Fort Irwin, Calif. and Fort Stewart, Ga. where he worked as a Heavy Asset Recovery Specialist and Bradley Mechanic. His love for life and big heart made Anthony a true joy to know and he worried about the feelings of others far more than his own.

Survivors include his wife, Jennifer Hardy of Hinesville, Ga.; mother, Heather Nortez of Las Vegas, Nev.; father, Marlon Anthony Leak of Springfield, Mass.; brother, Chantal Victor Nortez, Jr. of Springfield, Mass.; sisters, Brianna Lee Nortez of Springfield, Mass., Addison and Joselyn Leak of Raleigh, N.C. and Alayshia Allen of Boston, Mass.; grandmothers, Ivy Hardy of Springfield, Mass. and Sandra Hardy of S.C.; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Bobby and Lynn Wise of Las Vegas, Nev. and sister-in-law, Carol McBroom of Las Vegas, Nev. A host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family members also survive in addition to his beloved brothers and sisters in arms who were like an extended family to Anthony.

A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at Howard & Jones Funeral Home in Jesup with full military honors rendered by the United States Army.

Interment will be private.

