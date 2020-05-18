Anthony Roy Devette
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony Roy Devette was born on February 3, 1958. He was the son of the late James L. Devette and Beulah Devette. He became a member of Midway Congregational Church U.C.C. at an early age under the leadership of his "Godfather" the late Rev. Dr. James A. Eaton. Anthony transitioned in his home on Friday, May 8, 2020. He graduated from Bradwell Institute in 1976. He then joined the United States Army and studied forensic Investigation at Los Angles Community College District "Criminal Justice", and became a Military Policeman. Anthony then moved to Lebannon, Pennsylvania for many years. In the year of 2017 after moving back home, he joined St Luke Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Dr. Alvin L. Jackson.

He leaves to mourn three loving sisters, Mrs. Lottie (Rickey) Moore of Hinesville, GA, Ms. Barbara Walthour of Warner Robins, GA, Valarie (Cornelius Rudy) Rudolph of Hinesville, GA; one brother, Elmer K. Devette of Atlanta, GA; an a host of nieces, nephews, grandnieces & nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 2:00pm -4:00pm, Sunday, May 17, 2020 at the funeral home

Graveside Services: 11:00am, Monday, May 18, 2020 at Midway Congregational Church Cemetery, 8815 E. Oglethorpe Hwy, Midway, Georgia 31320.

Dorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coastal Courier from May 18 to May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dorchester Funeral Home
7842 E Oglethorpe Highway
Midway, GA 31320
(912) 884-2431
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved