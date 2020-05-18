Anthony Roy Devette was born on February 3, 1958. He was the son of the late James L. Devette and Beulah Devette. He became a member of Midway Congregational Church U.C.C. at an early age under the leadership of his "Godfather" the late Rev. Dr. James A. Eaton. Anthony transitioned in his home on Friday, May 8, 2020. He graduated from Bradwell Institute in 1976. He then joined the United States Army and studied forensic Investigation at Los Angles Community College District "Criminal Justice", and became a Military Policeman. Anthony then moved to Lebannon, Pennsylvania for many years. In the year of 2017 after moving back home, he joined St Luke Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Dr. Alvin L. Jackson.



He leaves to mourn three loving sisters, Mrs. Lottie (Rickey) Moore of Hinesville, GA, Ms. Barbara Walthour of Warner Robins, GA, Valarie (Cornelius Rudy) Rudolph of Hinesville, GA; one brother, Elmer K. Devette of Atlanta, GA; an a host of nieces, nephews, grandnieces & nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.



Visitation: 2:00pm -4:00pm, Sunday, May 17, 2020 at the funeral home



Graveside Services: 11:00am, Monday, May 18, 2020 at Midway Congregational Church Cemetery, 8815 E. Oglethorpe Hwy, Midway, Georgia 31320.



Dorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store