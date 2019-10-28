Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arnett Sheldon Fletcher. View Sign Service Information Dorchester Funeral Home 7842 E Oglethorpe Highway Midway , GA 31320 (912)-884-2431 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Arnett Sheldon Fletcher, Jr was born in Fort Pierce, FL on September 24, 1955 to Arnett Sheldon Fletcher, Sr and Johnnie Pearl Fletcher DuBose. Arnett received his basic education in Saint Lucie County School System receiving his high school diploma.



From birth, Arnett was a member of Mt Olive Missionary Baptist Church at 800 Ave C, Ft Pierce, FL. He moved to Hinesville, GA in 1995 and became a member of Pillar In Zion Apostolic Church, 90 Sanders Road, Walthourville, GA where he was an Associate Pastor. Arnett was a nursing home and street minister for many years. He also was an employee at Lewis Frasier Elementary School, Ft Stewart Army Base, a construction worker and did lots of odd jobs in the community. Arnett passed away at his residence where he was comfortable and at peace on October 22, 2019. Preceded him in death were his parents, Arnett Sheldon Fletcher, Sr and Johnnie Pearl Fletcher DuBose, and his brother, George Ellis Williams, Jr.



Left behind to cherish his memories are three sisters, Beverly Arnette Washington (De'Autry Keith Jarrett), Deloris Marie Faniel, Linda Kaye Lane (Poward Lane); one brother, Robert L. Williams, (Tamiko Williams); nieces, LaTonia Mitchell Crockett, (Willie Crockett) Tequesta Renee Reid (Nicholas Reid), Lisa Faye Prince, Selena C. Lane, Sacha D. Lane, Taylor B. Lane, Kamaree B. Williams, Carmen Williams; nephews, Robert R. Johnson (Tasha Johnson), Antwoin Faniel (Nicola Faniel), Jonathan Lane, Justin Lane, Cameron Williams; a host of grand nephews and nieces and very, very close friends.



Wake: 6:00pm -7:00pm, Friday, November 1, 2019 at the funeral home



Funeral Services: 1:00pm, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Pillar In Zion Apostolic Church, 90 Sanders Road, Walthourville, Georgia 31333



Interment: Anderson Cemetery



Dorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.

Mr. Arnett Sheldon Fletcher, Jr was born in Fort Pierce, FL on September 24, 1955 to Arnett Sheldon Fletcher, Sr and Johnnie Pearl Fletcher DuBose. Arnett received his basic education in Saint Lucie County School System receiving his high school diploma.From birth, Arnett was a member of Mt Olive Missionary Baptist Church at 800 Ave C, Ft Pierce, FL. He moved to Hinesville, GA in 1995 and became a member of Pillar In Zion Apostolic Church, 90 Sanders Road, Walthourville, GA where he was an Associate Pastor. Arnett was a nursing home and street minister for many years. He also was an employee at Lewis Frasier Elementary School, Ft Stewart Army Base, a construction worker and did lots of odd jobs in the community. Arnett passed away at his residence where he was comfortable and at peace on October 22, 2019. Preceded him in death were his parents, Arnett Sheldon Fletcher, Sr and Johnnie Pearl Fletcher DuBose, and his brother, George Ellis Williams, Jr.Left behind to cherish his memories are three sisters, Beverly Arnette Washington (De'Autry Keith Jarrett), Deloris Marie Faniel, Linda Kaye Lane (Poward Lane); one brother, Robert L. Williams, (Tamiko Williams); nieces, LaTonia Mitchell Crockett, (Willie Crockett) Tequesta Renee Reid (Nicholas Reid), Lisa Faye Prince, Selena C. Lane, Sacha D. Lane, Taylor B. Lane, Kamaree B. Williams, Carmen Williams; nephews, Robert R. Johnson (Tasha Johnson), Antwoin Faniel (Nicola Faniel), Jonathan Lane, Justin Lane, Cameron Williams; a host of grand nephews and nieces and very, very close friends.Wake: 6:00pm -7:00pm, Friday, November 1, 2019 at the funeral homeFuneral Services: 1:00pm, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Pillar In Zion Apostolic Church, 90 Sanders Road, Walthourville, Georgia 31333Interment: Anderson CemeteryDorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Published in Coastal Courier from Oct. 28 to Nov. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Coastal Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close