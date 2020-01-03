Hinesville
Mrs. Arsenia S. Rivers, 73, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah following a brief illness.
A native of the Philippines, she was a resident of Hinesville since 1988 and a retired seamstress with Playtex Manufacturing.
She is survived by one son, Frankie Mayo (Gabi) of LaGrange, GA, and two daughters, Debby Mayo and Andora Duarte (Jaime) of Columbus, GA; three grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Carmen Santiago of Colorado Springs, CO, and Purita Librada of Philippines; three brothers, Efren, Rudy, and Rodelio Santiago of Philippines.
Visitation will be 3-4 pm, Saturday, January 4, 2019, at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel. A memorial service will follow at 4 pm in the chapel.
Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.CarterOglethorpe.com.
Published in Coastal Courier from Jan. 3 to Jan. 10, 2020