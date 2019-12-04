Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Avery Todd Howard. View Sign Service Information Dorchester Funeral Home 7842 E Oglethorpe Highway Midway , GA 31320 (912)-884-2431 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Avery Todd Howard, 44, entered his eternal rest with the Lord on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at his residence in Riceboro, Georgia. Todd was the youngest of 10 children of the late Peter and Frances Howard. He was employed by SNF-Chemtall Riceboro for over 11 years, working as a board operator.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Frances, and his two brothers, Pete Howard and Robert Howard. Todd was kind and caring, and he will be deeply missed.

Todd joined New Zion Missionary Baptist Church at an early age. He was a very humble member, who always asked thought provoking questions about the scriptures. His desire to learn about the Lord was evident and encouraged others.

Todd was a skilled barber for over 30 years and was widely known for his artistry. He was multitalented and taught himself to cut hair. There were many customers who would confidently and patiently wait for hours to get in his chair.

Todd was a gifted artist and song writer. He was a member of the gospel singing group, Blood of Jesus Crusaders, founded by his mother. He founded the Rap group Boss Click, that recorded a gospel CD entitled 'Breaking Bread' with the most memorable single "Lord, Please.

Todd was an avid sports fan, and his favorite team was the Dallas Cowboys-whether they were on a winning streak or not. He was a consistently supportive uncle, attending the sporting events of his nieces and nephews. Todd loved his family dearly and will forever be remembered for his tireless efforts to keep the family together.

His life and memory will be cherished by his family and friends: He was the devoted father of one daughter Keyla Davis of Charleston, WV. His best friend and love of his life, fiancee' Twanda Walthour of Hinesville, GA; three brothers, Larry (Velma) Howard of Midway, GA; Kenneth (Mavis) Howard of Riceboro, GA; Troy V. Howard of Riceboro, GA; four sisters, Karen (Tim) Brown of Walthourville, GA; Angela Stevens of Hinesville, GA; Edna Mashel Clark of Hinesville, GA; and Shelease (Johnathan) of Chicago, Illinois; and more than 100 nieces and nephews, and a host of relatives and friends.

Todd's life will be celebrated at a Wake Service on Friday December 6, 2019 from 6-8 p.m., at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 9235 E.B. Cooper Highway, Riceboro, GA.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the First Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1642 Barrington Ferry Road, Riceboro, Georgia with the Rev. Curtis J. Lemon, Eulogist.

