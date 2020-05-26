Barbara King Cooper, 81, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at her home in Midway surrounded by her family.



Barbara was a native of Iuka, Mississippi. She was born on August 18, 1938 to the late J.B. "Toebuck" and Margaret King. In 1958 she met and married the love of her life, Pat Cooper. In January of 1968 they moved to Midway where she was a devoted wife and mother as well as a co-owner of The Smokehouse Restaurant in Midway. She loved cooking, playing cards and caring for her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 54 years, Bennie Patterson "Pat" Cooper.



Barbara is survived by one son, Eric P. Cooper of Richmond Hill; one daughter, Evette C. Layne of Midway, GA; one brother, Lucian King (Rene) of Byhalia, MS; one sister, Sue Kirby (Jay) of Iuka, MS; 4 grandchildren, Jennifer Cooper, Amber Lemus (Andy), Michael Cooper (Hannah) all of Richmond Hill and Ryan Layne of Midway, GA; 7 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



The family would like to give a special thanks to Hospice of South Georgia and to her care-giver, Tonya Carter.



Visitation will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home In Flemington.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home Chapel with Barry Tice officiating. Burial will be in the Midway United Methodist Cemetery.



Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

