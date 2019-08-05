Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ms. Barbara Jean (Chamblee) Collins. View Sign Service Information Dorchester Funeral Home 7842 E Oglethorpe Highway Midway , GA 31320 (912)-884-2431 Viewing 1:00 PM Mount Olive Baptist Church 811 Wilder Rd. Walthourville , GA View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Mount Olive Baptist Church 811 Wilder Rd Walthourville , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Jean Collins was born to the late Mr. Vassie Chamblee and Bernice Chamblee in Winton, North Carolina. Barbara aka "Tabby Cat" graduated from Phoenix High School in Phoebus, VA in 1956. She was united in Holy Matrimony to Willie Collins in Dec 19, 1956.Barbara and Willie moved to Hinesville, GA in 1962. During this union, three children were born and raised: Joan Collins Fordham of Salinas CA, Jean Collins of Flowery Branch GA, and Willie Collins Jr. of Hinesville GA. She served alongside her husband as an active member of Mount Olive Baptist Church in Walthourville, GA. Barbara was known for her quick wit and her way with words. No one could weave a story together quite like her. She was poised, regal, and had strong willpower and determination. She was soft spoken, but heard. She had a sparkling laugh and beautiful light brown eyes that bedazzled those around her. She was a woman with her mind always on her money. She could often be heard saying, "Check, baby, check." She loved baking cakes, shopping, reading, looking good, spending time with her family and talking with friends on the phone. Long before the days of cellphones, there were telephone lines and telephone operators. Barbara Collins was the first black telephone operator at Coastal Utilities in Hinesville, GA. She began working as an operator in 1966. Later she was promoted to Supervisor. She and her husband owned and operated The Night and Day Market and The Gemini Lounge in Hinesville, GA. She leaves cherished memories for her surviving family: three children Joan Fordham (Hank) of Salinas, CA, Jean Collins of Flowery Branch, GA and Willie Collins Jr. of Hinesville GA; three grandchildren, Nikki Seals of Flowery Branch, GA, Sparkle Colbert of Savannah, GA and Jonathan Fordham of Salinas, CA; two great grandchildren, Preston and Kaleb Thrower of Flowery Branch, GA; four sisters: Alma Wright (George) of Hampton, VA, Linda Jackson of Williamsburg, VA, Yvonne Montrond of Providence RI, Mildred Weaver(Michael) of Hampton VA; two brothers: Vassie Chamblee of CT, Donald Chamblee of Providence, RI. Barbara was preceded in death by her brothers: Vernon Chamblee, Gaylord Chamblee, and Milton, Chamblee. Barbara leaves behind a host of other beloved relatives and friends. Barbara departed life peacefully and well-loved on July 29th 2019.

Funeral Services 2:00pm, Sunday, August 4, 2019, Mt Olive Missionary Baptist Church, Wilder Road, Walthourwille, Georgia 31333.

Interment: First Calvary Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery

Dorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.

