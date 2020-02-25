Barbara Jean Williams-McQueen, 49, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Savannah, Ga.
Barbara was born on Jan. 11, 1971 in Concord, N.C. to parents, Bobby Junior Williams and Ethel Ree (Hunte) Williams. After graduation Barbara enlisted into the United States Army. She served during Iraqi Freedom. Barbara was the recipient of several awards, medals and commendations while she served. She retired after 20 years of service. Barbara loved to knit, watch cooking shows and then prepare the meals she learned while watching. She also attended Columbia College where she obtained a degree in criminal justice. Barbara was of the Christian Faith.
Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 13 years, Frank McQueen of Hinesville; step-children, Shannon Harris (Richard) of Atlanta, Tiffany Sutton (Andre) of Chesapeake, Va., Emmanuel McQueen of Fairfield, Calif.; mother, Ethel Hunte of Charlotte, N.C.; brothers, Ray-Fitzgerald Rhinehardt and Mark Rhinehardt; sister, Beverly Williams; special niece, Laquisha Logan and her sons, Channing and Bryson; mother in law, Sally Keizer of West Point, Ga.; seven grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and last but not least her beloved Pomeranian, Jasmine.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home in Flemington. Burial will be at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville, Ga. at 3 p.m. after the service, with full military honors being rendered.
Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
