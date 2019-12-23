Barbara "Barbie" Sheppard Smith, 49, passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at home resting.
A lifelong resident of Liberty County, Barbie was a graduate of Bradwell Institute and a member of the class of 1989. She was an avid Georgia Bulldogs fan and loved going out in the boat with her family. She also enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, and her two dogs. She had a beautiful soul and loved whole-heartedly.
She is survived by her husband, James "Len" Smith; four children, Shane Patti (Amber), Casey Alvarado (Adam), Larry Sheppard (Laurence), and Hailey Smith; four grandchildren, Alyssa, Kadence, Kenleigh, and Olivia; mother, Barbara Clark Porter (Ken); father, John Michael Patti (Danette); three sisters and brothers-in-law, Angie and James Rogers, Debbie and Steve Boatright, and Kim and Russell Jenkins; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel. The family will receive friends for the hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances to the Humane Society are suggested.
Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.carteroglethorpe.com.
Published in Coastal Courier from Dec. 23 to Dec. 30, 2019