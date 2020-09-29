Barbara Groover Wheeler, 69, of Hinesville, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours on Friday, September 25, 2020, surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with cancer.
Barbara was born in Statesboro, Georgia on February 15, 1951. She was a 1969 graduate of Bradwell Institute in Hinesville. She was a life-long member of First Baptist Church of Hinesville and attended Alpha Omega Sunday School Class. She served in many capacities at church over the years including head of the Bereavement Committee; Nursery Director; and activity coordinator with Pairs N Spares Sunday School teacher and dear friend Mr. Ryle Tatum. In her later years, she and her husband Terry, shared Christian love by visiting those in need often taking along a delicious meal for them.
Barbara loved to cook and had a real gift for it. She used this talent to keep the family and many friends gathered to together for fun and good times. She was renowned throughout the area for her gift. Barbara also liked to visit different restaurants trying new foods at each. After tasting a great dish, it wasn't long until she was able to recreate it. She enjoyed playing cards with a special group of friends and those ladies couldn't wait until it was Barbara's turn to host because it was sure to be a great night of fun and the most delicious foods.
Barbara's unique grandmother name of Hane, was given to her by the eldest grandchild, Gage. Hane was actively present in the grandchildren's' lives and was the epitome of the most wonderful grandmother. She loved them deeply as they did her. She always took the time to make each child feel special and attended all their activities. She also made them their own homemade treats for each holiday. They all looked forward to receiving their goodies and having special time with their sweet Hane.
Although she stayed very busy over the years volunteering in the church, volunteering at the schools, driving her children (and many other children) up and down the roads, and running a rental business, she decided to give real estate a try. And man o man she became an amazing realtor! Barbara began her real estate career, affiliating with CENTURY 21 Action Realty, in 1996. Up until and throughout her illness, she continued to be an active and very important member of the Century 21 team. She was a member of the Hinesville Area Board of Realtors where she became a Multi-Million Dollar Producer and later went on to achieve Life Member status in the Board's Million Dollar Club. Barbara specialized in both Residential and Commercial sales, excelling at both. She was a pioneer in the Commercial Real Estate business in Hinesville. You can't drive through Hinesville without encountering businesses that she was instrumental in bringing to the community. Businesses like CVS, Lowe's, and Applebee's, just to name a few. Most recently she was involved in what would become her crowning achievement; the transaction that led to the development of Oglethorpe Square, home to retail businesses such as Hobby Lobby, TJ Maxx, Dick's Sporting Goods, Ulta and more. Barbara was always committed to bringing the highest level of integrity, honesty and untiring service to each and every transaction that she helped to facilitate. No matter whether she was working with a first-time homebuyer, a seller, or involved in a multi-million dollar commercial development project, Barbara approached each transaction with all of the best she had to give.
Barbara was the daughter of the late Glenn and Marjorie Groover and lived in Hinesville most of her life. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 51 years and the love of her life, Terry Wheeler of Hinesville, her daughter Kim Hill (Matt) Richmond Hill, her son Josh Wheeler (Christi) Midway, beloved grandchildren Gage Hill (Kara Ward, fiancée), Allie Hill, Aidan Wheeler, Ivey Wheeler, and Olivia Wheeler. Sister-in-laws Suzette Simpson (Jim), Tricia Wheeler, and Martha Wheeler. Nieces and nephews Alan Dasher (Deanna), Amy Simpson, Jay Simpson (Brandi), Steven Simpson, Mandy Barnhart (Jamie), Jimbo McCullough (Mary), Randy Wheeler, Leslie Wheeler Mallon (Mark), and Kacey Wheeler Howard (Robbie).
Funeral services were held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Hinesville First Baptist Church. Barbara is buried in Hinesville Cemetery. for a meal.
Pallbearers were Alan Dasher, Sean Hill, Robbie Howard, Jimbo McCullough, Steven Simpson, and Jordan Howard. Honorary Pallbearers were members of the Alpha Omega Sunday School Class and the ladies of Barbara's card club.
Remembrances can be made to First Baptist Church of Hinesville, 220 Memorial Drive, Hinesville, GA 31313 or Georgia Hospice Care of Jesup, 141 South Main Street, Jesup, 31545.
