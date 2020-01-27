Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barvette Denise Bacon-Armstrong. View Sign Service Information Thomas L Carter Funeral Home 1822 E Oglethorpe Highway Hinesville , GA 31313 (912)-876-5095 Send Flowers Obituary

Barvette Denise Bacon-Armstrong was born on December 13, 1964 in Jesup, Georgia, a daughter born to the Union of Mr. Lawrence (Carrol) Bacon and Ms. Lula F. Walthour.

Barvette is a 1983 graduate of Bradwell Institute where she played the clarinet in the Marching Band. Barvette relocated to the Atlanta Metropolitan Area upon graduation to further her education at Morris Brown College (HBCU), prior to transferring to Georgia State University. Barvette was employed with the AT&T Company for a period of 30 years.

Barvette devoted her life to Christ at an early age as a member of Pleasant Grove AME Church where she served as a member of the Young Adult Choir. On July 10, 1993, Barvette married Floyd Armstrong at Pleasant Grove AME Church during the tenure of Reverend Abraham Frasier.

She leaves to cherish her memory: her loving husband Floyd and their daughters Monique Denise Glover and Shaundalyn Nicole Armstrong; a loving grandson Master Noah Newton; two brothers Calvin Kelly (Delphine), and Ezekiel Walthour II; one niece J'naya B. Kelly; three aunts Emma L. Roberts, Mary L. Powell (Rufus), and Laura M. Bacon (Lee Joseph), one uncle James Frasier (Shirley); several loving cousins; and a host of friends and family members including her sister-in-law Ruth Martin (Ralph); three brother-in-law's Charles L. Armstrong (Florence) Herbert Armstrong (Bernice), and Dr. Simmie Armstrong, Jr. (Linda)

Active Pallbearers : Jody Powell, Gerald Bacon, Jeffrey Powell, Terrance Frasier, Dwayne Bacon and Levern Clancy, Jr.

Honorary pallbearers: Limerick Lodge #437 and Prince Hall Family (MWPHGL of Georgia

Acknowledgments:

The Bacon-Armstrong Family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation to the many friends, family and love ones who shared words of Comfort during our time of bereavement. God Bless each of you.

Visitation services will be held on Friday, January 31st, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home in Flemington.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 1st, 2020 at 11:30 AM at Pleasant Grove AME Church, 1450 Oglethorpe Highway, Hinesville, Georgia with Rev. John E. Morris officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Thomas L. Carter Funeral home is handling arrangements.

