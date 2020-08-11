1/1
Battey (Nicholson) Coffield
Battey Nicholson Coffield, 92, of Savannah, died Friday, August 7, 2020 in Richmond Hill.

Battey was the daughter of Joseph Robert Nicholson and Frances McWhorter Nicholson. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard Albert Coffield.

Survivors include son Richard Coffield, Jr. (Beth) of Bluffton, S.C.; Mike Coffield (Martha) of Richmond Hill; and Frances Coffield Thrower (Howard) of Cairo. Grandchildren: Joseph Coffield, Josh Coffield, Katie Thrower Parvis (Daniel), Nick Thrower, Macy Thrower, Rob Griffeth, and Simon Griffeth (Carrie); great-grandchildren: Olivia Coffield, Robert Griffeth, and Franklin Griffeth.

Battey was a 1945 graduate of Savannah High School and a 1948 graduate of St. Joseph's Nursing School. She worked as a registered nurse at the Florence Crittendon Home, American Red Cross and Chatham County Health Department.

She was a life-long member of Wesley Monumental United Methodist Church.

Private graveside service for family will be held at Hillcrest Abbey Memorial Park.

Remembrances can be made to Wesley Monumental United Methodist Church.

Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com

Published in Coastal Courier from Aug. 11 to Aug. 18, 2020.
August 10, 2020
“Blessed are those who mourn for they shall be comforted “. Prayers lifted for your family in your loss. Battey’s wit and Southern charm will be remembered always.
Cindy Shultz
Friend
August 9, 2020
My sweet Ms. Battey. Each day held a different adventure, never knowing what you would say or do next. Your character held strong to the end, along with your beautiful southern accent. You left memories with strong impact with us all. You'll be missed dearly by everyone at Station Exchange. ❤
Your Station Exchange Care Team
Friend
August 9, 2020
I loved being one of her caregivers. She brightened my day with her whimsical words. She will be missed.
Acquaintance
