Benjamin Dale "Bennie" Cooke, of Ellaville, formerly of Hinesville, passed away June 16, 2019 at Phoebe Putney Hospital in Albany, Ga. after a short illness. A celebration of life service was held June 21, 2019 at Greater Vision Baptist Church in Americus.

Bennie was born February 14, 1964 on island of Oahu in Honolulu, Hawaii into a military family, the seventh of eight children to William Jefferson and Vivian Downs Cooke. He graduated from Bradwell Institute in 1982. Bennie's career as a hard worker included plumbing, construction, building inspector, logger and heavy equipment operator. He was involved in his church, Greater Vision Baptist Church, where he loved to sing. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, camping, and collection antiques. Bennie was a brother, uncle, father, and compassionate loving husband.

He was predeceased by his parents; brother, Robert Cooke; and sister, Bonnie Cooke Amoroso.

He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Cooke; sons, Chad, Jamie and Ashton Cooke; step-daughters, Jessi and Emilee Driver; step-son, Josh Driver; brothers and sisters-in-law, Richard and Glenda Cooke, Bryan and Alexia Cooke, Malissa Lee, and Diane Cooke; sisters and brothers-in-law, Rebecca and Allen Dodge, Brenda and Wally Reeves, Barbara Thacker, and Jimmy Lee; four grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

