Mr. Bennie Smiley was born June 9, 1939, to the late Clarence Fabian Sr. and Lucille Smiley in Taylors Creek, Georgia. Bennie was reared by his grandmother, the late Nora Smiley-Miller.



He attended Walker School. He accepted Christ in his life as a young adult and served as a pastor for many years. Bennie was known for his radiant spirit and kindness towards everyone. As a cement mason, he played a major role in constructing major buildings on Fort Stewart and bridges along local highways. He was also a skilled shallow-well driller and known to many as the "Pump Man." He is preceded in death by his parents, a daughter; Gail Smiley, siblings; Ruby Mae Stevens, Rose Williams, Marie Wallace and Clarence Fabian.



He married the late Dorothy Mae Baggs-Smiley on September 2, 1961. This union was blessed with 10 children.



He leaves to cherish his memories six daughters: Patricia (Ted) Harris of Midway, Ga, Nadine Williams, Sherry (Herve Fedon) Smiley, Gloria (Jimmy) Walker, Beverly (Leroy) Hill, and an adopted daughter, Sherold Grant of Ludowici, Georgia; five sons: Jeffery (Blanche) Baggs of Newark, New Jersey, Bennie (Annette) Smiley Jr. of Jacksonville, Florida, Jerry Smiley of Atlanta, Georgia, Alvin and Larry Smiley of Ludowici, Georgia; 15 grandchildren: Schmeka, Tony, Candis, Leslie, Ashley, Adrian, Ebony, Michelle, Kimberly, Malik, Celest, Tatyana, Essence, Maya, and Myjah; 16 great-grands: Marquan, Aman, Najee, Kaden, A'Niya, Jy'dan, Jorian, Jaela, Ethan, Adriana, Terrance Jr., Mila, Ellis, Elliot, Kamari, and Jakarrah; three sisters, Estella (Fred) Nelson, Earlene Bymon, and Linda Owens; three brothers, Elder Roosevelt (Eva Ann) Ashley, Eugene (Dorothy) Ashley, and Johnny Ashley; sisters-in-laws, Mary Fabian, Rosalee Johnson, Juliette Holmes, Joyce, Cathy, and Alma Baggs; brother-in-laws, James (Arletha) Baggs, Artis (Rozena) Baggs, William (Lenora) Baggs; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and sorrowing friends who will miss him.



Visitation: 3:00pm – 5:00pm, Friday, May 29, 2020 at the funeral home



Graveside Services: 11:00am, Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Oakridge Cemetery, Baggs Cemetery Road, Ludowici, Georgia



Dorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.

