Mr. Bennie Smiley was born June 9, 1939, to the late Clarence Fabian Sr. and Lucille Smiley in Taylors Creek, Georgia. Bennie was reared by his grandmother, the late Nora Smiley-Miller.
He attended Walker School. He accepted Christ in his life as a young adult and served as a pastor for many years. Bennie was known for his radiant spirit and kindness towards everyone. As a cement mason, he played a major role in constructing major buildings on Fort Stewart and bridges along local highways. He was also a skilled shallow-well driller and known to many as the "Pump Man." He is preceded in death by his parents, a daughter; Gail Smiley, siblings; Ruby Mae Stevens, Rose Williams, Marie Wallace and Clarence Fabian.
He married the late Dorothy Mae Baggs-Smiley on September 2, 1961. This union was blessed with 10 children.
He leaves to cherish his memories six daughters: Patricia (Ted) Harris of Midway, Ga, Nadine Williams, Sherry (Herve Fedon) Smiley, Gloria (Jimmy) Walker, Beverly (Leroy) Hill, and an adopted daughter, Sherold Grant of Ludowici, Georgia; five sons: Jeffery (Blanche) Baggs of Newark, New Jersey, Bennie (Annette) Smiley Jr. of Jacksonville, Florida, Jerry Smiley of Atlanta, Georgia, Alvin and Larry Smiley of Ludowici, Georgia; 15 grandchildren: Schmeka, Tony, Candis, Leslie, Ashley, Adrian, Ebony, Michelle, Kimberly, Malik, Celest, Tatyana, Essence, Maya, and Myjah; 16 great-grands: Marquan, Aman, Najee, Kaden, A'Niya, Jy'dan, Jorian, Jaela, Ethan, Adriana, Terrance Jr., Mila, Ellis, Elliot, Kamari, and Jakarrah; three sisters, Estella (Fred) Nelson, Earlene Bymon, and Linda Owens; three brothers, Elder Roosevelt (Eva Ann) Ashley, Eugene (Dorothy) Ashley, and Johnny Ashley; sisters-in-laws, Mary Fabian, Rosalee Johnson, Juliette Holmes, Joyce, Cathy, and Alma Baggs; brother-in-laws, James (Arletha) Baggs, Artis (Rozena) Baggs, William (Lenora) Baggs; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and sorrowing friends who will miss him.
Visitation: 3:00pm – 5:00pm, Friday, May 29, 2020 at the funeral home
Graveside Services: 11:00am, Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Oakridge Cemetery, Baggs Cemetery Road, Ludowici, Georgia
Dorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.
He attended Walker School. He accepted Christ in his life as a young adult and served as a pastor for many years. Bennie was known for his radiant spirit and kindness towards everyone. As a cement mason, he played a major role in constructing major buildings on Fort Stewart and bridges along local highways. He was also a skilled shallow-well driller and known to many as the "Pump Man." He is preceded in death by his parents, a daughter; Gail Smiley, siblings; Ruby Mae Stevens, Rose Williams, Marie Wallace and Clarence Fabian.
He married the late Dorothy Mae Baggs-Smiley on September 2, 1961. This union was blessed with 10 children.
He leaves to cherish his memories six daughters: Patricia (Ted) Harris of Midway, Ga, Nadine Williams, Sherry (Herve Fedon) Smiley, Gloria (Jimmy) Walker, Beverly (Leroy) Hill, and an adopted daughter, Sherold Grant of Ludowici, Georgia; five sons: Jeffery (Blanche) Baggs of Newark, New Jersey, Bennie (Annette) Smiley Jr. of Jacksonville, Florida, Jerry Smiley of Atlanta, Georgia, Alvin and Larry Smiley of Ludowici, Georgia; 15 grandchildren: Schmeka, Tony, Candis, Leslie, Ashley, Adrian, Ebony, Michelle, Kimberly, Malik, Celest, Tatyana, Essence, Maya, and Myjah; 16 great-grands: Marquan, Aman, Najee, Kaden, A'Niya, Jy'dan, Jorian, Jaela, Ethan, Adriana, Terrance Jr., Mila, Ellis, Elliot, Kamari, and Jakarrah; three sisters, Estella (Fred) Nelson, Earlene Bymon, and Linda Owens; three brothers, Elder Roosevelt (Eva Ann) Ashley, Eugene (Dorothy) Ashley, and Johnny Ashley; sisters-in-laws, Mary Fabian, Rosalee Johnson, Juliette Holmes, Joyce, Cathy, and Alma Baggs; brother-in-laws, James (Arletha) Baggs, Artis (Rozena) Baggs, William (Lenora) Baggs; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and sorrowing friends who will miss him.
Visitation: 3:00pm – 5:00pm, Friday, May 29, 2020 at the funeral home
Graveside Services: 11:00am, Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Oakridge Cemetery, Baggs Cemetery Road, Ludowici, Georgia
Dorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coastal Courier from Jun. 1 to Jun. 8, 2020.