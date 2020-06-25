Mother Bernice Wilcox
1925 - 2020
Mother Bernice Wilcox, 94, of Ludowici, Ga. passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at her home with her loving son. She was born on November 18, 1925 to the late John Furr, Sr. and Josephine Blake in Jasper, SC. Bernice was educated in the Long County School System and worked at the Long County Board of Education as a dietician for many years. Bernice served as the Church Mother of America Come Back To God under the leadership of Pastor Ulysis Furr. Mother Wilcox loved singing and worshiping the Lord as well as spending time with her family. She was a loving and kind soul that will certainly be missed by those that knew her.

Bernice was preceded in death by both parents, John and Josephine Furr, her husband, John Frank Wilcox, Jr.; her daughter, Judy Elaine Wilcox; her brothers, Arthur, Wallace, Herbert, Eugene, John, Jr. and her sisters, Ruby White and Julia Mae Upchurch.

She leaves to cherish her memories: her only son, Curtis Wilcox, Ludowici, Ga.; her sister, Ella Mae (Willie) McClane, Brooklyn, NY; a brother, Ulysis Furr, Brooklyn, NY; her grandchildren, Von Wilcox, Hollywood, Fl. Christopher Wilcox, Wilmington, Delaware and Ashonte Wilcox, Brooklyn, NY; (5) grandchildren; (4) great grandchildren; her sisters in-law, Linda, Geraldine and Shirley Furr; two very close nieces, Margaret Baker, Detoit, Michigan and Julia Mae Roberson of Midway, Ga. and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Royal Funeral Home Chapel, 247 W. Pine St., Jesup, Ga. 31545 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

A graveside will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Franklin Street, Ludowici, Ga. 31316

Final arrangements entrusted to Royal Funeral Home, Inc., Jesup, Ga.


Published in Coastal Courier from Jun. 25 to Jul. 2, 2020.
