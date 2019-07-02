Bernita Crawford Leverette Kelly, 55, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019, in the comfort of her home. A native of McCormick, S.C., she was a resident of Hinesville, Ga. for the past 21 years. She was a dedicated employee at Old Times Buffet where serving people was her passion. Bernita was known as a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to all.
She was preceded in death by her parents James Foster (father) and Pauline Leverette (mother).
Survivors include her sons Brandon Kelly of Jacksonville Fl.; Johnathan (Charlyse) Kelly of Rome Ga.; Daughter Amber Kelly of Hinesville, Ga.; Brother: James Foster Leverette Jr. of Lincolnton, Ga.; Sister: Cheryl (Kenneth) Ware of Atlanta, Ga.; Sister: Lucinda (Travis) Price of Atlanta, Ga.; Brother: Bernard (Pearl) Leverette of Atlanta, Ga.; Sister: Sheila (Joseph) Thomas of Midway, Ga.; Sister: Tammy Leverette of Atlanta, Ga.; and Brother: Roscoe Leverette of (Indianapolis, In). Bernita also leaves to cherish her memory ten grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 12:00 p.m.-2:00p.m., Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church 1370 Shaw Road Hinesville, Ga. 31313
The funeral service will be at 2:00p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church.
Interment at Anderson Cemetery, 48 Elam Church Road Hinesville, Ga. 31313
Dorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.
