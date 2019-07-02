Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernita Kelly. View Sign Service Information Dorchester Funeral Home 7842 E Oglethorpe Highway Midway , GA 31320 (912)-884-2431 Send Flowers Obituary

Bernita Crawford Leverette Kelly, 55, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019, in the comfort of her home. A native of McCormick, S.C., she was a resident of Hinesville, Ga. for the past 21 years. She was a dedicated employee at Old Times Buffet where serving people was her passion. Bernita was known as a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to all.

She was preceded in death by her parents James Foster (father) and Pauline Leverette (mother).

Survivors include her sons Brandon Kelly of Jacksonville Fl.; Johnathan (Charlyse) Kelly of Rome Ga.; Daughter Amber Kelly of Hinesville, Ga.; Brother: James Foster Leverette Jr. of Lincolnton, Ga.; Sister: Cheryl (Kenneth) Ware of Atlanta, Ga.; Sister: Lucinda (Travis) Price of Atlanta, Ga.; Brother: Bernard (Pearl) Leverette of Atlanta, Ga.; Sister: Sheila (Joseph) Thomas of Midway, Ga.; Sister: Tammy Leverette of Atlanta, Ga.; and Brother: Roscoe Leverette of (Indianapolis, In). Bernita also leaves to cherish her memory ten grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 12:00 p.m.-2:00p.m., Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church 1370 Shaw Road Hinesville, Ga. 31313

The funeral service will be at 2:00p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

Interment at Anderson Cemetery, 48 Elam Church Road Hinesville, Ga. 31313

Dorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Bernita Crawford Leverette Kelly, 55, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019, in the comfort of her home. A native of McCormick, S.C., she was a resident of Hinesville, Ga. for the past 21 years. She was a dedicated employee at Old Times Buffet where serving people was her passion. Bernita was known as a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to all.She was preceded in death by her parents James Foster (father) and Pauline Leverette (mother).Survivors include her sons Brandon Kelly of Jacksonville Fl.; Johnathan (Charlyse) Kelly of Rome Ga.; Daughter Amber Kelly of Hinesville, Ga.; Brother: James Foster Leverette Jr. of Lincolnton, Ga.; Sister: Cheryl (Kenneth) Ware of Atlanta, Ga.; Sister: Lucinda (Travis) Price of Atlanta, Ga.; Brother: Bernard (Pearl) Leverette of Atlanta, Ga.; Sister: Sheila (Joseph) Thomas of Midway, Ga.; Sister: Tammy Leverette of Atlanta, Ga.; and Brother: Roscoe Leverette of (Indianapolis, In). Bernita also leaves to cherish her memory ten grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.Visitation will be 12:00 p.m.-2:00p.m., Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church 1370 Shaw Road Hinesville, Ga. 31313The funeral service will be at 2:00p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church.Interment at Anderson Cemetery, 48 Elam Church Road Hinesville, Ga. 31313Dorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Published in Coastal Courier from July 2 to July 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Coastal Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close