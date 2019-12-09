Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty (Long) Brown. View Sign Service Information Howard Funeral Home - Ludowici 57 Oak St NW Ludowici , GA 31316 (912)-545-2061 Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Long Brown, 87, of Williamson, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.

She was the eldest daughter of Willard and Authalia Cox Long, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, LeGeane Brown and two sisters, Mary Ellen McCallister and Dorothy Mitchell.

She is survived by her daughter, Gail Floyd, and grandson, Kevin Floyd; sisters, Etna Doyle and Maxine Fallin of Hinesville; Jennie Futch of Shellman Bluff along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She received a B.S. in Education from Georgia Southern University and taught 4th and 5th grades at Sprague & Pooler Schools in Chatham County for many years. She accepted Christ as a teenager and was involved in all areas of church activities. She attended Vega Community Church in Meansville. She traveled extensively with her family to all 50 states of the U.S. as well as Europe and other countries. She stood in awe of God's creation and worshiped Him wherever she went. When in Europe they sought out the old Historical churches and spent time sitting quietly in meditation. The highlight of their trip to Russia was walking in Red Square praying for the Russian people. She passed this love for travel to her daughter and grandson.

A celebration service will be held in the chapel of Haisten McCullough Funeral Home, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at 2 p.m.

Services for the family and friends in South Georgia will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. in the chapel of Howard Funeral Home in Ludowici. Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 from 11 a.m. until the service hour at Howard Funeral Home.

Burial will follow in Hinesville City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers those desiring may send a gift to CHC World Missions Department, 3888, Fayetteville Hwy., Griffin, Ga. 30223, Attn: Scotty Poole.

