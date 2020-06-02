Mother Betty Jean Hines known to many as ""Hattie"" was born April 3, 1926 in Liberty County, Georgia to her loving parents Deacon Simon and Mother Sarah Wilson- Hines. She was born the eleventh child of twelve siblings.



She accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of Long Reach New Church of Christ. Mother Hines is also written in the church history as donating the first board building to Bishop Sam and Mother Mary Brown; enabling them to establish the first and only church in the Long Reach Church Community right next to the church present location.



She was also educated in the public schools of Liberty County. She was self- employed as a domesticated worker choosing whom and which contracts she was willing to accept. She enjoyed cooking, baking and feeding anyone that was less fortunate.



She leaves to cherish her memory the joy of her life, her loving and devoted children: Two daughters: Brenda Lee Hines, Jacksonville, FL; Velma (Charles) Donnell of Hinesville, GA; Two sons: Thomas Hines of Orlando, FL; Thaddeus Hines of Savannah, GA; One sister: Dolly Mae (Johnnie) Hargrove of Goose Creek, SC; fourteen grandchildren, fifteen great- grandchildren a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends



The final call home came at Altamaha Healthcare Center on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.



Visitation: 3:00pm – 5:00pm, Friday, May 29, 2020 at the funeral home



Graveside Services will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.



Long Reach New Church of Christ Cemetery



3055 E. B. Cooper Highway



Riceboro, Georgia 31323



Dorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store