Beulah Edna Kuntz
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Beulah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Beulah Edna Kuntz, 92, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 22, 2020. Born in Ellabell, Georgia, on March 26, 1928, to the late William Luther and Vidalia Lewis Greene, she was the baby of ten children and the last to go to her heavenly home.

Mrs. Kuntz enjoyed singing, playing the piano, reading the bible and praising the Lord. She was a member of the Hinesville Assembly of God Church and Christian Renewal Church of Brunswick. Mrs. Kuntz had been a resident of Glynn County for the past 10 years, living with her daughter, Marie Jump.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Clark W. Kuntz, Sr.; great-grandson, Evan Neal Jump; six brothers, Jennings Greene, Luther Greene, Reverend Joseph "Thomas" Greene, Reverend Harold Greene, Sr., Seaborn Greene and Robert Greene; and three sisters, Lucelle Bell, Margaret Smith and Judy Smith.

She is survived by three daughters and one son, Alice Kuntz Hill and husband Don of Taylors, SC, Marie Kuntz Jump and husband Neal of Brunswick, GA, Cheryl Kuntz Brinch and husband Jeff of Flower Mound, TX, Clark W. Kuntz, II of Germany; grandchildren, Bob Ganem of Cleveland, OH, Rebecca Jump Walden and husband James of Brunswick, Robbie Jump and wife Ginger of Brunswick, Amanda Hill Bruce and husband Teddy of Lyman, SC, Jon Hill and wife Bethany of Greer, SC, Kristin Brinch of Lewisville, TX, Michelle Brinch Peachey and husband Robert of McKinney, TX, and Thomas Brinch and wife Lauren of San Antonio, TX; 13 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside funeral services will begin 11 am on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Gum Branch Baptist Church Cemetery in Hinesville with Reverend William Ligon, Sr., and Reverend Mark Linton of Christian Renewal Church of Brunswick officiating.

Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.CarterOglethorpe.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coastal Courier from May 28 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Gum Branch Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carter Funeral Home - HINESVILLE
308 WEST OGLETHORPE BLVD
Hinesville, GA 31313
(912) 368-3780
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved