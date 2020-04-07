Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly Fisher Fisher. View Sign Service Information Dorchester Funeral Home 7842 E Oglethorpe Highway Midway , GA 31320 (912)-884-2431 Viewing 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Dorchester Funeral Home 7842 E Oglethorpe Highway Midway , GA 31320 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Beverly Fisher, 68 of Hinesville, Georgia was called home to be Lord on April 4, 2020. She was born to the late Claude Mitchell Jr. and Joanne Mitchell on March 9, 1952. She graduated from Nettie Lee Roth High School in 1970. She attended Wilberforce University and Cambridge College and holds a Master's Degree in Education. She retired from Liberty County School District where she taught for 33 years.



Beverly comes from a lineage of preachers and teachers of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. She began her Christian journey in 1979 after dedicating her life to the Lord. She was licensed as an Evangelist and began ministering the Word of God.



Beverly was loved by all whose lives she touched. Her life and memory will forever be cherished by her family and friends, her three daughters Lesa (Jimmy) Polk, Tiffany Redmon, Tammy (Seville) Shedrick; sisters Linda Porter, Claudette Davidson, Kathy Barclay and sister Diana Harris who proceeded her in death; former spouse Thomas Fisher; nine grandchildren Candace, Jimia, Jeremy, Alyssa, Thomas, Jimmy III, Troy, Bryan, Saniah and a host of other relatives.



The viewing will be held on Wednesday April 8t from12:00 p.m. to1:00 p.m. at Dorchester Funeral Home, Midway GA. A private graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Bobbie J. Adkins, officiating. While your attendance is appreciated, all friends and family should take their health and the health of others during their travel into consideration.



Dorchester Funeral Home of Midway is in charge of the arrangements.



Beverly Fisher, 68 of Hinesville, Georgia was called home to be Lord on April 4, 2020. She was born to the late Claude Mitchell Jr. and Joanne Mitchell on March 9, 1952. She graduated from Nettie Lee Roth High School in 1970. She attended Wilberforce University and Cambridge College and holds a Master's Degree in Education. She retired from Liberty County School District where she taught for 33 years.Beverly comes from a lineage of preachers and teachers of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. She began her Christian journey in 1979 after dedicating her life to the Lord. She was licensed as an Evangelist and began ministering the Word of God.Beverly was loved by all whose lives she touched. Her life and memory will forever be cherished by her family and friends, her three daughters Lesa (Jimmy) Polk, Tiffany Redmon, Tammy (Seville) Shedrick; sisters Linda Porter, Claudette Davidson, Kathy Barclay and sister Diana Harris who proceeded her in death; former spouse Thomas Fisher; nine grandchildren Candace, Jimia, Jeremy, Alyssa, Thomas, Jimmy III, Troy, Bryan, Saniah and a host of other relatives.The viewing will be held on Wednesday April 8t from12:00 p.m. to1:00 p.m. at Dorchester Funeral Home, Midway GA. A private graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Bobbie J. Adkins, officiating. While your attendance is appreciated, all friends and family should take their health and the health of others during their travel into consideration.Dorchester Funeral Home of Midway is in charge of the arrangements. Published in Coastal Courier from Apr. 7 to Apr. 14, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Coastal Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close