Rev. Billy Jack Wilson, Sr., 87, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 peacefully with family by his side while under the care of hospice.
Rev. Wilson was born in Polk County, Georgia on July 21st, 1932 to the late Roy and Mattie Mae (Lassiter) Wilson. He was the fourth of five children; Rosa Louise Wilson Mitchell, Dean Wilson Wood, Edward Roy Wilson and Elizabeth Lena Wilson Stroud. His paternal grandparents were Rufus and Lena (Norton) Wilson. Their children were, Mattie Mae, Kathryn, Tommie Lou, James and Thomas. His maternal grandparents were Thomas and Rosa (Carter) Lassiter. Their children were, Willie, Icee, Sarah, DuElla, Doris, Woodrow and Roy.
Rev. Wilson was instrumental in the building of two churches from the ground up, one in Rome, Georgia and the other in Hinesville, Georgia. He pastored the UPC Church in Rome for 17 years and left in 1976. Rev. Wilson evangelized for one year in 1977. He came to Hinesville, Georgia in 1978 and began a church in his home. He then built and pastored at Life United Pentecostal Church on Pipkin Road in Hinesville, Georgia. Rev. Wilson pastored there until his retirement making way for Pastor Thomas Crutchfield to take over.
Rev. Wilson and his wife, Donna Sue (Ferguson) Wilson were married on August 9th, 1969. They had three children, Dennis Jack Wilson, Crissie Joyce Wilson Warren and Billy Jack Wilson, Jr.; grandchildren and great grandchildren, Thomas Wayne Wilson, Ramona Lisa Reddish (Christopher), Warren Everett Johnson, Garrett Dean Johnson, Sara Elizabeth Shirey, Kenneth Reddish, Allie Reddish, Samantha Marie Wilson Deaven, Maverick James Deaven, Joshua William Wilson, Ashlee Elizabeth Johnson, Lauren Olivia Johnson and Hallie Elaina Johnson.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Life United Pentecostal Church.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Life United Pentecostal Church with Rev. Thomas Crutchfield and Rev. Daniel Berry officiating. Prayers by Rev. David Midorgerden. Readings and reminiscing by Rev. Matt Mitchell. Burial will be in the Hinesville Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Billy Wilson, Jr., Joshua Wilson, Garrett Johnson, Warren Johnson, Chris Reddish and David Midgorden.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to the Life United Pentecostal Church at 1301 Pipkin Road, Hinesville, Georgia 31313.
The family ask for those that are not available to attend the service to please watch the live feed at http://www.lifeupc.org/ or listen to 90.9 FM radio station from the comfort of your car in the church parking lot.
Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Coastal Courier from Jun. 15 to Jun. 22, 2020.