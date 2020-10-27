Billy Reynolds Lupo, Sr., 86, died Monday, October 26, 2020 at his home under the care of his family and Bethany Hospice. A native of Hamer, SC, he traveled extensively during his twenty-four-year military career and had lived in Liberty County before moving to Long County thirty-two years ago. Billy was a true patriot who retired from the US Army as a master sergeant. During his career he was a military policeman who served two tours in Korea and three tours in Vietnam. After retirement he worked as a property manager and farmed his land in Long County. He was a member of Hinesville First Baptist Church and preceded in death by his son, Billy R. Lupo, Jr.
Survivors are his wife, Betty Gordon Lupo; daughter, Sabrina Lupo; son, Reginald Lupo, all of Ludowici; brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Barbara Lupo of Hamer, SC; a granddaughter, Julia Lupo, stationed with the US Navy in Pensacola, FL; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Thursday, October 29 at 10 AM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Justin Gordon and Rev. Byron Powers officiating.
Burial will be in the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville.
Visitation will be Wednesday, October 28 from 5-7 PM at the funeral home.
Remembrances are suggested to Bethany Hospice, 109 S. Duval St., Claxton, GA 30417.
Family and friends may sign the online register at http://www.howardfuneralga.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Howard Funeral Home of Ludowici.