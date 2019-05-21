Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bishop Leroy Williams Jr.. View Sign Service Information Dorchester Funeral Home 7842 E Oglethorpe Highway Midway , GA 31320 (912)-884-2431 Send Flowers Obituary

On Monday, May 13, 2019, the Master whispered to Bishop Leroy Williams, Jr. "Suffer no more my child, come on home and rest". So with no more worldly cares and with a smile in his heart, Bishop Williams passed into eternal rest at St. Joseph/Candler Hospital, Savannah, GA. Bishop Leroy Williams, Jr. was born to the late Leroy Williams, Sr. and Elvelina Roberts Williams on January 14, 1937. Both of whom preceded him in death. One daughter, Dorthy Grate, three sisters, Anna Bell, Leola, and Ida Mae, two brothers, Edward and James Lee, and one grandchild Jamie Grate also preceded him in death. Bishop Leroy Williams was a master of all trades: landscaping, gardening, carpentry, cooking, he was an entrepreneur. Bishop loved frying fish and barbecuing ribs for his family, church members and whoever stopped by, he was the best. When it came to serving the Lord Bishop was faithful as he taught his members the same. He was blessed to have served under the leadership of the late Bishop Solomon Jones, a true soldier, at True Born Holiness Church. After Bishop Solomon Jones passed in 1993, Bishop Williams became leader of True Born Holiness Church in Midway, GA following in the same footsteps of a once great leader. In 2014 Bishop Williams heard the voice while being a patient at Memorial Health Center saying "your name is written down in the lamb's book of life", and God extended his life a few more years. Also in 2014, Bishop Williams made sure that if the Lord would call him home that the church would continue on. He elected his assistant pastor, Elder Lorenzo Jones, another humble servant. Bishop Williams was devoted to Mother Betty Walthour Williams on September 3, 1983. Bishop loved his wife. He also taught his members about a virtuous woman - Proverbs 31: verse 30 say "favor is deceitful, and beauty is vain: but a woman that feareth the Lord, she shall be praised." Mother Betty Williams stood by his side through thick and thin, she was there until the end. They were blessed with 35 years of marriage. Bishop loved his sisters, brothers, sister-in-law's and brother- in- law, his children, grands and great grands. Bishop Leroy Williams, Jr. was a family man. Bishop Williams stood for peace, he always taught his family and church members his favorite scripture "Love ye one another as I have loved you". Bishop was a faithful, loving True Born Soldier, a man of wisdom, a man of honour, a man of truth and a man of God. He leaves to cherish his loving memories and shared wisdom his loving and devoted wife, Mother Betty Williams; one daughter, Deborah Jones of Hinesville, GA; three sons, Dea. Paul (Karen) Walthour, Dea. Arthur (Angie ) Walthour and Dea. Keith (Vickie) Walthour; three brothers, Ernest (Corrine) Williams, Dea Johnnylee (Anna Bell) Williams, and Melvin Williams all of Midway, GA; three sisters, Louise (Alexander) Singleton, Anna Ruth Downer, and Jerlean Lyons all of Midway, GA; three sister-in-law's, Martha L. Johnson of Darien , Ga., Amanda Stevens of Mcintosh, Ga., and Dr. Gail, Ph.D. (Apostle Dr. Walter R. Ph.D.) Ross Sr. of Hinesville, Ga., one aunt, Ophelia Quarrels of Atlanta, GA; eighteen grandchildren- Octavia, Sharity, Brandon, Melissa, Shanice, Karren, Paul, Jr., Quanya, Arthur, Jr., Kailey, T'Ondra, Jordan, Cornelia, Randall, Marissa, Jackie, Kamaren, and Victoria; his loving church family, his Godchildren, Joann, Tashia, Genice, Zionna, Zaderius, MJ, Kaylonnie and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

WAKE

06:00 PM – 07:00 PM

Trueborn Holiness Church of Christ

Dave Williams Road

Midway, GA 31320



FUNERAL SERVICE

12:00 PM

Midway Middle School

425 Edgewater Drive

Midway, GA 31320



INTERMENT

First Zion Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery

Barrington Ferry Road

Riceboro, GA 31323

