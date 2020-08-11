Mr. Bobby D. Williams, affectionately known by many as "Mr. Bobby" departed this earthly life peacefully on August 5th at Wayne Memorial Hospital, in Jesup, Georgia. He was a kind and caring man and was loved by all who knew him, and he loved his community.



He was born on January 29, 1935 to the late Luke and Daisy Williams in Willard, NC. His childhood was spent in NC. and at nineteen years old he entered active duty military and honorably served in the United States Army from February 1954 to January 1956. After leaving the military, his primary profession was that of truck driver.



In the later years he moved to GA to be near his son, Aaron, stationed at Fort Stewart and found work as truck driver and mechanic. Mr. Bobby liked living in Georgia and became a friend to many. He was self-employed as a taxi driver and became a resident of Ludowici, Georgia.



He had joined St. Thomas AME Church in Walthourville, Georgia under leadership of Pastor A. Grant in 1992. There, Mr. Bobby served as a Trustee on the Finance Committee. In 1995, he became a long-term member of St. James Baptist Church in Ludowici, Georgia, under leadership of Pastor A. Gundy and Pastor J. Evans, where he gave devoted and reliable services as the church grounds keeper and driver for church bus services.



Mr. Bobby loved his children, grandchildren, and great grand children near and far. He was a devoted grandfather and his grandchildren were his "babies."



He leaves to celebrate his memory: his sons: Aaron Williams, Sr. (Annette), and Bobby D. Williams, Jr., both of North Carolina; his step daughters, Elaine P. Richardson (Tony) of Michigan and Jerritt D. Williams of North Carolina; his step son, Randy Collins (Gloria) of Georgia; a forever friend, Emma L. Williams, and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and nieces. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.



A final viewing for those who knew and loved him will be held at Royal Funeral Home in Jesup, GA on Thursday, August 13, 2020, 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. His final resting place will be in North Carolina. Arrangements will be entrusted to Hawes Funeral Home, 115 N. Pershing Street, Warsaw, N.C. 28398



Final arrangements entrusted to Royal Funeral Home, Inc., Jesup, Ga.

