Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brandon Lee Layfield. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Brandon Lee Layfield, 37, of Midway, GA, passed away Oct. 16, 2019 in Cocoa Beach, FL. Brandon was born Jan. 31, 1982, at Womack Army Hospital in Fayetteville, NC. Brandon was preceded in death by his Grandmother Sue (Layfield) Stephens of Midway, GA, Grandfather Albert Lee Layfield of Blountstown, FL, Grandmother Anne Easky, and Grandfather Richard Hicks. Brandon is survived by his Mother Tanya (Jones) Hicks of Ottumawa, IA, Father Lee (Laura) Layfield of Bunn, NC, Grandfather Joseph (Cathy) Stephens of Ellabell, GA, siblings Jordan Reynolds of Fort Madison, IA, Jimmy Reynolds of San Diego, CA, and his Aunt Terry (Nanny) (Rhett) Sanford of Charleston, SC, along with many other aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews who have been a part of his life and loved him dearly.

Brandon was known for his ceaseless smile that lit up the room and his unquestionable fishing skills. He was often referred to as Bass Slayer, mostly by himself! Brandon went to Liberty County High School and graduated from Youth Challenge Academy. He served in the Air Force as a police/security forces officer. Most recently he worked as a Certified Abrasive Blaster (MASTER BLASTER, another name he gave himself) at SpaceX in Cocoa Beach/Cape Canaveral, FL. Brandon was a lifelong Bulldogs fan and loved a good game of hoops. It seemed he was always sagging his pants though! He was also known to many as BDog.

Services will be Sat. Oct. 26, 2019 at Compassion Christian Church of Midway, GA, (12199 E. Oglethorpe Hwy.) at noon.

We will ALWAYS carry your memory in our hearts!



Brandon Lee Layfield, 37, of Midway, GA, passed away Oct. 16, 2019 in Cocoa Beach, FL. Brandon was born Jan. 31, 1982, at Womack Army Hospital in Fayetteville, NC. Brandon was preceded in death by his Grandmother Sue (Layfield) Stephens of Midway, GA, Grandfather Albert Lee Layfield of Blountstown, FL, Grandmother Anne Easky, and Grandfather Richard Hicks. Brandon is survived by his Mother Tanya (Jones) Hicks of Ottumawa, IA, Father Lee (Laura) Layfield of Bunn, NC, Grandfather Joseph (Cathy) Stephens of Ellabell, GA, siblings Jordan Reynolds of Fort Madison, IA, Jimmy Reynolds of San Diego, CA, and his Aunt Terry (Nanny) (Rhett) Sanford of Charleston, SC, along with many other aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews who have been a part of his life and loved him dearly.Brandon was known for his ceaseless smile that lit up the room and his unquestionable fishing skills. He was often referred to as Bass Slayer, mostly by himself! Brandon went to Liberty County High School and graduated from Youth Challenge Academy. He served in the Air Force as a police/security forces officer. Most recently he worked as a Certified Abrasive Blaster (MASTER BLASTER, another name he gave himself) at SpaceX in Cocoa Beach/Cape Canaveral, FL. Brandon was a lifelong Bulldogs fan and loved a good game of hoops. It seemed he was always sagging his pants though! He was also known to many as BDog.Services will be Sat. Oct. 26, 2019 at Compassion Christian Church of Midway, GA, (12199 E. Oglethorpe Hwy.) at noon.We will ALWAYS carry your memory in our hearts! Published in Coastal Courier from Oct. 21 to Oct. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Coastal Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close