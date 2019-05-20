Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brenda Austin. View Sign Service Information Dorchester Funeral Home 7842 E Oglethorpe Highway Midway , GA 31320 (912)-884-2431 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Dorchester Funeral Home 7842 E Oglethorpe Highway Midway , GA 31320 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM First Zion Missionary Baptist Church Funeral service 11:00 AM First Zion Missionary Baptist Church 1642 Barrington Ferry Road Riceboro , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ms. Brenda Joyce Austin, age 74, passed away peacefully Wednesday at 1:45 a.m., May 15, 2019 at her sister's home in Hinesville, Georgia.

Brenda was born in Riceboro, Georgia on April 14, 1945 to Robert N. and Eldora West Austin. She and her twin sister, Betty, were the fourth and fifth of nine children. She was baptized at First Zion Missionary Baptist Church by the late Reverend Raymond Butler. Her love and appreciation of learning and education began when she first attended Riceboro Elementary and continued through high school when she graduated with honors at Liberty County High School in 1962.

When her high school career was complete, she relocated to Bronx, New York and attended an Urban League-sponsored secretarial sciences course. Because of outstanding work ethic, she eventually became the secretary to the assistant comptroller of Mobil Oil. Her ability to quickly learn and understand new concepts led to her being chosen to complete a course in computer science at

After twenty-two years in New York, Brenda moved back to Riceboro in order to be closer to her family. Before finding employment, she volunteered at Riceboro Preschool Learning Center as a bus monitor. She worked at Walmart and then the Judge Advocate General's office on Fort Stewart, before being offered a position as a Systems Analyst and Computer Programmer with the Directorate of Contracting at Fort Stewart.

Upon retirement in 2006, she continued to serve as the Financial Clerk at her home church, First Zion, and she did so until her health began to fail.

She was preceded in death by her father Robert Austin, her mother Eldora Austin, and her older brother Ronald Austin.

She leaves to mourn her passing one daughter, Shamika Irene Austin; one granddaughter, Symphony Joyce Austin; seven siblings, Robert N. (Maxine) Austin of Windsor, CT, William T. (Charmayne) Austin of Riceboro, GA, (Clarence) and Betty J. McCray of Hinesville, GA, Helen E. Austin of Riceboro, GA, Carl D. (Barbara) Austin of East Hartford, CT, Norman G. (Earlene) Austin of Hartford, CT, and Warren C. Austin of Denver, CO; and a hosts of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



Public Visitation: 4-6 p.m., Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Dorchester Funeral Home and 10-11 a.m., Thursday, May 23, 2019 at First Zion Missionary Baptist Church.



Funeral Services: 11 a.m., Thursday, May 23, 2019 at First Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1642 Barrington Ferry Road, Riceboro, GA 31323.

Dorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.

