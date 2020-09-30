Bruce Bochette, Sr., 64, of the Gum Branch community passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Liberty Regional Medical Center.
Bruce was born on October 3, 1955 in Charleston County, South Carolina to Dewey Levis Bochette and Alene Claudia Young. At an early age, Bruce was mentored by a special friend, Bob, who took him under his wing and hired him at his CITCO service station where he began working on cars which began a love of mechanics that continued throughout his life. He became a Master Mechanic who was well known for his expertise in fixing cars at Thrift Auto Repair, Inc. and his "shade tree" backyard shop.
He was a laid-back, simple man who would do anything for anyone. As a younger man, he was an avid hunter and would out fish anybody. He took great pride in his work, loved to stay busy, enjoyed fellowship with longtime friends at McDonald's, and could certainly tell a good joke.
Bruce leaves behind his loving wife and soulmate of 45 years, May; two sons who are proudly following in their father's mechanical footsteps, Bruce, Jr., and Johnnie Lee; and "adopted brother in crime", Daryl, who was his right-hand man through thick and thin.
May would like to extend a special thanks to Bruce's nephew, Chris Moss, all of the medical personnel, Sheriff's department deputies, and friends who came to help in her time of need. It will never be forgotten. God bless you all.
A drop-by Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends on Bruce's birthday, October 3, 2020 at the home of his wife and sons. The family will be adhering to social distancing guidelines and request masks to be worn. To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit www.carteroglethorpe.com.