Carl Bradley, 62, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.
He was a lifelong resident of Gum Branch and attended Elim Baptist Church. He was very mechanical and enjoyed working on cars and lawnmowers; as well as working on and riding his Gator ATV. He also enjoyed hanging sheetrock. More than anything he loved being with his family and grandchildren. He was a good man and will be deeply missed.
He was preceded in death by parents, Emory and Edna Bradley; and two brothers, Colon and Bruce Bradley.
He is survived by his longtime love and soulmate, Penny Wells; son, Jesse Bradley; two sisters, Margaret Calhoun (David), and Mary Nell Bradley-Pryor (Bert); two brothers, Leroy Bradley, and Bud Bradley (Kelly); along with several grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members.
Funeral services will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel with Reverend Clay Rowe officiating. A walk-through visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service. Burial will immediately follow in Gum Branch Baptist Church Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, seating at the service will be limited, social distancing will be observed, and the wearing of masks is required. The public is invited to watch the service via Livestream at www.facebook.com/cfhbchapel2.
Arrangements are provided by Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel. To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit www.carteroglethorpe.com.